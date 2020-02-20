WATCH: Stock picks — Transaction Capital and Splunk

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Transaction Capital as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Splunk.

McCurrie said: “A fantastic business, they know their customers well, they supply every single thing that you need, from financing to repairs, everything. The taxi industry is not disappearing in SA, it’s actually an efficient industry and it has weathered the downturns in our economy.”

Shapiro said: “Splunk, I just like the name it’s software for services that use the cloud. It’s getting very good write-ups, its sales growth over the past few years has been astonishing.”