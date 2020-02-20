Rand weakens after US Fed minutes
The dollar firmed after US Fed minutes indicate that officials are sticking to their stance of no interest rate cuts in 2020
20 February 2020 - 12:52
The rand was weaker on Thursday morning, as markets digested US Federal Reserve minutes that analysts said reduced the chances of interest rate cuts this year.
The Fed minutes indicated that it is keeping to its stance of no interest rate cuts in 2020, although it did flag the possible risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
