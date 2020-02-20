MARKET WRAP: Rand records third day of losses as virus concern continues
China’s decision to cut its lending rate did little to sustain a market recovery on Thursday
20 February 2020 - 19:01
The rand fell for the third day running on Thursday and was the third-worst performing among emerging-market currencies as investors worry about the spread of the coronavirus.
At 5.24pm, the rand had weakened 1.05% to R15.12534/$, 1.05% to R16.35530/€ and 0.70% to R19.47987/£. The euro was flat at $1.08136.
