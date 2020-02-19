WATCH: Stock picks — Amplats and Sibanye

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Amplats and Sibanye as his stock picks of the day

“We still like the platinum space, we like what Anglo Platinum is doing, they came out with good numbers and there are some concerns over their leadership change so we will have to wait and see if that goes smoothly. We like Sibanye as well, we think that the twin pillar of both the gold and the platinum is still going to run.”