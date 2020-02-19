Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Amplats and Sibanye

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock picks of the day

19 February 2020 - 11:04
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Amplats and Sibanye as his stock picks of the day

“We still like the platinum space, we like what Anglo Platinum is doing, they came out with good numbers and there are some concerns over their leadership change so we will have to wait and see if that goes smoothly. We like Sibanye as well, we think that the twin pillar of both the gold and the platinum is still going to run.”

Or listen to the full audio:

WATCH: Why Amplats CEO Chris Griffith chose to step down

Chris Griffith talks to Business Day TV about his decision to pursue other career opportunities
Companies
1 day ago

Platinum could make up for palladium shortage, says Amplats CEO

Chris Griffith sees the white metal as an easy solution for catalytic converters
Companies
1 day ago

Amplats shows the effects of Eskom blackouts

Amplats’s R1.5bn of lost production highlights devastation Eskom is causing
Companies
1 day ago

Sibanye beats debt-reduction target as precious metals surge

The miner expects to return to profit in its year to end-December, benefiting from a surge in precious metal prices
Companies
4 days ago

DRDGold aims to move into platinum

Miner plans to start talks about reprocessing platinum group metal dumps
Companies
6 days ago

Sibanye CEO stands back and plots his retirement

With four or five years left at the helm of the largest platinum group metals company, Froneman ponders how to double Sibanye's size
Companies
1 week ago

