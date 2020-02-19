Markets JSE led higher by miners as coronavirus fears ease Higher prices of some commodities, as well as continued investor optimism regarding the effects of the coronavirus, are supporting equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, in line with most global markets, following a slight decline in the number of new cases of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fears about the spread of the virus and its effect on the world economy lingers, investors are shaking off worries as new cases of the virus are slightly declining.