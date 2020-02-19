JSE led higher by miners as coronavirus fears ease
Higher prices of some commodities, as well as continued investor optimism regarding the effects of the coronavirus, are supporting equities
19 February 2020 - 12:26
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, in line with most global markets, following a slight decline in the number of new cases of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fears about the spread of the virus and its effect on the world economy lingers, investors are shaking off worries as new cases of the virus are slightly declining.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now