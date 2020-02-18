Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Absa and FTSE 100 autocall

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV

18 February 2020 - 10:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Absa as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose FTSE autocall.

Kunze said: “Traditionally, the banks have been under pressure for obvious reasons, we know the story ... a slowing economy, concerns over the fiscal issues, competitor pressures and so on. Stocks have come off quite a lot and out of the banking sector we tend to favour Absa.”

Booysen said: “It’s called a FTSE 100 autocall, it’s a five-year product and essentially the FTSE index is under pressure just because of Brexit. It’s a lot cheaper than the US at the moment but it’s got very good quality companies inside it.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

