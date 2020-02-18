MARKET WRAP: JSE records first day of losses in six
The rand has been the worst performing of emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg over the past five days
18 February 2020 - 18:36
The JSE had its first day of losses in six on Tuesday, with the rand trading at its lowest level in a week as investors fret about the spread of the coronavirus and the fate of SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating.
While the number of new cases of the coronavirus has slowed in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that data indicating such should be met with caution, Reuters reported. The death toll is above 1,800 while the number of those infected has exceeded 72,000 by Tuesday, according to China’s National Health Commission.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now