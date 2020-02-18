Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE records first day of losses in six The rand has been the worst performing of emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg over the past five days BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its first day of losses in six on Tuesday, with the rand trading at its lowest level in a week as investors fret about the spread of the coronavirus and the fate of SA’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating.

While the number of new cases of the coronavirus has slowed in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that data indicating such should be met with caution, Reuters reported. The death toll is above 1,800 while the number of those infected has exceeded 72,000 by Tuesday, according to China’s National Health Commission.