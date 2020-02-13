Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Truworths and luxury goods

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

13 February 2020 - 10:00 Business Day TV
The world's most expensive earrings. Picture: SOTHEBY'S

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Truworths as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose the luxury goods sector.

Duys said: “I see Truworths as a typical old-fashioned value investment type of a case, yes, we all know the growth margins were bad and the buyer is under pressure. The positives, Truworths generate huge amounts of cash and I think their dividend is certainly sustainable.”

Shapiro said: “I choose a couple of stocks in the luxury sector, I think with this coronavirus it caused a slight sell-off and I think that the sell-offs are going to be overdone.”

