Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
13 February 2020 - 09:56
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property as his stock pick of the day.
“You’ve seen a bit of activity in the property space, Investec did manage to get a ... capital raise away, that was quite good for the sector and they are looking to recycle properties into the European logistics portfolio where the yields are 8% and higher.”
Or listen to the full audio: