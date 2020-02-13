Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Fairvest Property

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

13 February 2020 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON

Nesi Chetty from Stanlib chose Fairvest Property as his stock pick of the day.

“You’ve seen a bit of activity in the property space, Investec did manage to get a ... capital raise away, that was quite good for the sector and they are looking to recycle properties into the European logistics portfolio where the yields are 8% and higher.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Vukile Property Fund to say ‘adiós Namibia’ and ‘hola Spain’

Group wants to disinvest nearly R1bn from the neighbouring country and focus on SA and the fast-growing Spanish retail market
Companies
2 weeks ago

End of Safari for JP Snyman as minority shareholder camp wins

Chair resigns after being criticised for failing to accept viable takeover bid and tackle related-party deals
Companies
1 month ago

Shareholder group calls for Safari directors to take a hike

Directors criticised for overseeing share price collapse and poor governance
Companies
2 months ago

ComProp says Safari deliberately thwarted its takeover bid

Safari has said an independent board was unable to reach an agreement with ComProp on certain legal and commercial aspects of the deal
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.