Oil falls as demand forecasts cut back for first time in 10 years

London — Oil prices fell on Thursday after oil cartel Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports cut back demand forecasts for the year on the back of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

Brent crude lost 65c to $55.14 a barrel by 9.30am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 39c at $50.78.

Oil demand in China, the world’s second-largest crude consumer, has plunged because of travel restrictions to and from the country and quarantines within it.

Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, said on Thursday that the number of new confirmed cases there jumped by more than 15,000 to about 60,000 and that deaths climbed by a daily record of 242 to 1,357, reflecting changes to the diagnostic methodology.