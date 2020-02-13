JSE may be subdued on Thursday ahead of Sona

The JSE must contend with weaker Asian markets on Thursday morning, as investors consider a surge in the number of coronavirus cases as a result of a change in how infections and deaths are reported in China. A weaker rand and higher precious metal prices could support miners a little, however, and Tencent was up more than 1% in Hong Kong.

The death toll in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak leapt by a record 242 on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in the province so far to 1,310, Reuters reported. Hopes that the coronavirus has peaked has helped buoy stocks recently, with US markets closing at a record high on Wednesday.

The reaction to the headlines show how sensitive the market remains to the issue, said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes in a note. In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 0.53% while the Hang Seng had given up 0.14%. Tencent was up 1.12%, which could help support the local bourse, as market heavyweight Naspers is the largest shareholder of the Chinese tech giant.