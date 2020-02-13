Gold gains from adapted virus numbers but strong dollar puts a cap on

Bengaluru — Gold rose on Thursday as a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes that the epidemic was slowing and drove investors to safe-haven assets. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,571.70/oz as of 0312 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,574.90.

“The unfortunate increase in number of cases in the Hubei province, which is ground zero ... has affected risk-on sentiment,” said John Sharma, an economist at National Australia Bank. Hubei reported 242 new deaths and confirmed 14,840 new cases as of Wednesday, a dramatic rise from the 2,015 new cases a day earlier after China began using a new clinical method for diagnosis.

The fastest rise in the daily death count since the outbreak weighed on Asian equities, but lifted the safe-haven yen from a three-week low against the US dollar. However, gold’s rise was slow as the US dollar was hovering close to a more than four-month high scaled against key rivals in the previous session.