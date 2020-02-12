Markets

JSE could track firmer Asian markets on Wednesday

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and optimism regarding the US economy have supported equities this week

12 February 2020 - 07:30 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE could take its lead from firmer Asian markets on Wednesday morning, as the concern about the coronavirus eases a little, and investors take heart from positive signs regarding the US economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of “restrictive measures” in controlling the outbreak, adding to the hope that the economic disruption from the coronavirus may ease. A slowdown in the number of new cases has also boosted sentiment.

It seems that Beijing is losing patience with allowing the economy to fall to stall speed, the worst levels in almost three decades, said Oanda analyst Edward Moya in a note.

“The [People’s Bank of China] will remain active in delivering more easing and with the [US Federal Reserve] possibly on standby, risky assets could remain attractive in the short term,” said Moya.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the world’s most influential central bank was monitoring the viral outbreak, also expressing some optimism regarding the economic outlook of the US.

In morning trade on Wednesday the Shanghai composite was up 0.2% and the Hang Seng 0.7%. Tencent had added 0.8%.

Gold was flat at $1,568.03/oz while platinum had risen 0.4% to $970.89.

Brent crude was up 1.2% to $54.92 a barrel.

Locally, DRD Gold is set to give a trading update, but all eyes are likely to be on retail sales numbers for December, which come after disappointing manufacturing data for the same month on Tuesday.

MARKET WRAP: Rand gains as coronavirus fears begin to fade

The JSE also gained on the day, despite the release of disappointing manufacturing production data for December
16 hours ago

Gold prices back off as coronavirus seems to back off too

Palladium fell 0.9%, silver eased 0.2% and platinum edged 0.5% higher
19 hours ago

Oil recovers from 13-month low as new coronavirus cases slow

Opec+ is still mulling cutting output by another 600,000 bpd, especially as US crude inventories are expected to rise
21 hours ago

