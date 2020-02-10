Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Nancy Bambo from Momentum Securities talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Nancy Bambo from Momentum Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as her stock pick of the day.
“My stock at the moment is British American Tobacco, we still see some potential upside in the company. They still have strong margins, it has deleveraged over the past two years, which is part of management’s strategy.”
Or listen to the full audio: