WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nancy Bambo from Momentum Securities talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

10 February 2020 - 10:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ARMIN STAUDT/IGOR DMITRIEV

Nancy Bambo from Momentum Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as her stock pick of the day.

“My stock at the moment is British American Tobacco, we still see some potential upside in the company. They still have strong margins, it has deleveraged over the past two years, which is part of management’s strategy.”

