JSE slips as death toll from coronavirus lifts

The outbreak has claimed more than 900 lives and about 40,000 have been infected in China

10 February 2020
Picture: JSE
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning as the rising coronavirus death toll continued to weigh on global markets.

Chinese locals returned to work on Monday after an extended new year holiday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus. The outbreak has since claimed more than 900 lives and about 40,000 have been infected in China.

“The activity will likely remain subdued for a couple of more weeks, if not months until the dust settles,” senior analyst at Swissquote Bank Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.51%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.59% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.60%. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.32%, France's CAC 40 0.36% and Germany's DAX 0.26%. 

At 10.39am, the JSE all share was down 0.39% to 57,053.95 points and the top 40 0.42%. Platinum miners were up 2.27% while the gold mining index lost 1.45%

Intu Properties said on Monday that it is in talks with shareholders regarding a proposed equity raise. Its share price was up 5.81% to R2.73.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

