WATCH: Stock picks — Redefine and Aspen

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Redefine Properties as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Aspen Pharmarcare.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going with Redefine, a little bit controversial, the listed property has fallen, it is hugely out of favour and rightly so, it is linked with the SA economy and to the cost of finance and the operational side of the business on leases and occupancy.”

Redelinghuis said: “In November we had a long on Aspen and then we managed to get it into a resistance level of about R122 and we are knocking on that door for the third time now so I’m going long Aspen once more.”