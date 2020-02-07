Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Redefine and Aspen

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital talk to Business Day TV

07 February 2020 - 11:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VIACHESLAV POPOV
Picture: 123RF/VIACHESLAV POPOV

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Redefine Properties as his stock pick of the day and Petri Redelinghuys from Herenya Capital chose Aspen Pharmarcare.

Du Plessis said: “I’m going with Redefine, a little bit controversial, the listed property has fallen, it is hugely out of favour and rightly so, it is linked with the SA economy and to the cost of finance and the operational side of the business on leases and occupancy.”

Redelinghuis said: “In November we had a long on Aspen and then we managed to get it into a resistance level of about R122 and we are knocking on that door for the third time now so I’m going long Aspen once more.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Redefine Properties recycles assets in Poland

The second-largest real- estate group in SA is to sell two warehouses to free up cash
Companies
3 days ago

ALISTAIR ANDERSON: Andrew Konig champions measured management in a sector regaining trust

Listed property group Redefine is cleaning up its balance sheet and has put R8bn worth of properties up for sale
Companies
2 weeks ago

If malls could talk, they'd say 'meow'

Thriving shopping centres have defied the prophets of doom
Opinion
2 months ago

Aspen joins long list of firms cutting jobs

Drugmaker to shed up to 219 posts as it aims to reduce costs by R400m
Companies
2 weeks ago

Medicines regulator may restrict codeine to prescription-only

Restricting codeine to prescription-only would reduce sales and hit local pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram
National
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Aspen

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.