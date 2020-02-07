Markets

Gold rises as investors seek safe havens on virus fears

Spot gold climbs 0.1% as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China increases

07 February 2020 - 07:45 Asha Sistla
Gold bars and others precious metals are pictured at the Agosi factory in Pforzheim, southwestern Germany. Picture: AFP/PATRICK HERTZOG
Gold bars and others precious metals are pictured at the Agosi factory in Pforzheim, southwestern Germany. Picture: AFP/PATRICK HERTZOG

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Friday as fears over a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak and its economic affect fuelled safe-haven buying.

However, China’s move to cut tariffs on some US imports that sent global stock markets higher in the previous session weighed on bullion prices.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,568.76/oz by 0.52am GMT. The metal has fallen 1.3% so far this week, heading for its worst week since November 8. US gold futures were flat at $1,570.70/oz.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 636 by the end of Thursday, up 73 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Asian shares eased as investors remained jittery about the widespread virus outbreak.

Beijing said it would lower extra levies imposed last year on 1,717 US products, weeks after the signing of a phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising tariff dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The dollar was on track for its best weekly gain since early November, amid upbeat economic indicators ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data.

US weekly jobless claims hit a nine-month low as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to 202,000 last week, while productivity rebounded in the fourth quarter.

US Federal Reserve vice-chair Randal Quarles said policymakers should consider changes that would make it easier for banks to treat Treasury holdings as similar to reserves held with the central bank when meeting liquidity requirements.

Two illegal Zimbabwean miners died and another was injured after the gold mine they were working in collapsed, the disaster management agency said on Thursday.

Palladium advanced 0.4% to $2,355.36/oz, silver rose 0.1% to $17.83/oz and platinum edged higher by 0.1% to $962.87/oz. 

Reuters

Gold steady as coronavirus fears offset positive US data

The death toll from the outbreak has hit at least 563
Markets
1 day ago

Firming dollar holds gold prices in check

Yellow metal prices drop back for the second session
Markets
2 days ago

Gold retreats from high as China’s central bank injects liquidity into markets

Authorities pledge to use monetary policy tools to support companies hit by coronavirus outbreak
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

SA gold miners reap price bonanza as earnings soar

Companies / Mining

New opportunities for gold in uncertain times

Features

Gold slips slightly on news of drug to treat coronavirus

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.