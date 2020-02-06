Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Walt Disney

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

06 February 2020 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Walt Disney as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Visa.

McCurrie said: “Visa, yes, a good set of results out recently with big increasing volumes. It’s looking good.”

Shapiro said: “Disney Plus is my pick, there is no-one that has the kind of content that they have, we saw it in their numbers, 28-million subscribers, way ahead of where they thought they’d be.”

Or listen to the full audio:

