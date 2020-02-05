WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Alphabet

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Alphabet.

Nair said: “I’m going with Amazon, it’s been in our portfolio for a long time and hasn’t done much for a long time as well. Recently they had a really good set of results.”

Khumalo said: “I’m going with Alphabet at this point, they had a good set of numbers, decelerating as well but there’s a lot of investment into new business.”