WATCH: Stock picks — Amazon and Alphabet

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Bright Khumalo from Vestact talk to Business Day TV

05 February 2020 - 10:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG
Picture: 123RF/TEOH CHIN LEONG

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Alphabet.

Nair said: “I’m going with Amazon, it’s been in our portfolio for a long time and hasn’t done much for a long time as well. Recently they had a really good set of results.”

Khumalo said: “I’m going with Alphabet at this point, they had a good set of numbers, decelerating as well but there’s a lot of investment into new business.”

