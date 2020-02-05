Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Standard Bank Group as her stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to contradict myself because I have said that SA equities is not a great place to be, but, when looking at a company like Standard Bank, it’s such a quality company, it is so defensive even while we are having the worst cycle.”
