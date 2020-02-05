Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

05 February 2020 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Standard Bank Group as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to contradict myself because I have said that SA equities is not a great place to be, but, when looking at a company like Standard Bank, it’s such a quality company, it is so defensive even while we are having the worst cycle.”

