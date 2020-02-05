Market data — February 5 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Leadership and policy debates mean the party is reflecting on its appeal
AmaBhungane says ethics code is flawed if politicians don’t need to disclose funding for internal party campaigns
The Movement for One will group individuals, civil society, non-governmental organisations,religious bodies and smaller political parties
Acting CEO Noel Quinn and HSBC’s senior management team are set to unveil a new strategy for the bank on February 18
The IHS Markit PMI shows conditions are still in weak territory, however, amid weaker new orders and stronger cost pressures leading to job losses
Leading investor and philanthropist Jeremy Grantham spells out how climate change is affecting business
A no-confidence vote was triggered by premier Ludovic Orban’s attempt to change the law for local elections
Two new sites make booking travel, accommodation and related needs accessible even to oldies
Electric cars and the public cloud tip the market in their favour and leave competitors scrambling
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.