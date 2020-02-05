Markets GLOBAL MARKETS JSE heavyweights may be hardest hit by coronavirus BL PREMIUM

JSE heavyweights including Naspers, the most valuable company in Africa, and Johann Rupert’s luxury goods maker Richemont, could be among the heaviest casualties in SA’s market if the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to obstruct the world’s second-largest economy.

The virus, which broke out in China at the beginning of December 2019, has so far killed 427, and has played havoc with global markets, with the JSE falling to a near seven-week low on January 27, at the height of the panic around its spread.