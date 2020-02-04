WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and AECI

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose AECI.

Du Toit said: “British American Tobacco, so it’s a stock that came under huge pressure about two years ago. A lot of focus in America from the FDA [Food & Drug Administration] on cigarettes and the health impact.”

Reeders said: “I think even before the coronavirus, AECI, which is my stock pick, was undervalued and I don’t think it should be.”