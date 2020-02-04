Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Intel
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
04 February 2020 - 10:47
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Intel as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Intel. Everyone has a computer or had one in their life that said Intel Inside, but I think the way the world is moving in terms of technology, data, the cloud, artificial intelligence, autonomous cars, 5G and so on.”