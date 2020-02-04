Rand tracks global market recovery

The rand firmed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday morning, as global risk assets recovered a little from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rand had benefited from an improved mood on on global markets on Monday evening, strengthening from the psychologically important R15/$. The rand performed best out of the 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg on Monday.

Although sentiment had stabilised, this could change quickly, and SA’s structural economic weakness and fragile fiscal backdrop could leave the local currency particularly exposed, said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis in a note.

At 11.12am, the rand had firmed 0.57% to R14.7882/$, 0.57% to R16.3549/€ and 0.62% to R19.2148/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1059.

The rand has been under pressure since January 2020 due to factors amid geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, as well as concern that Moody’s Investors Service will downgrade SA to junk status.

The rand has lost 1.39% against the dollar so far this week and 5.71% so far in 2020.

Persistent load-shedding by the state power utility Eskom is also weighing on SA’s growth outlook.

Correction: February 4 2020

In an earlier version of this story, we said the rand had weakened 0.57% to R14.7882/$, it had in fact firmed to R14.7882/$.

