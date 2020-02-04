Oil prices bounce back after Monday’s sell-off

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Tuesday, matching moves in other financial markets as investors regained calm after Monday’s sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand for fuel sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year.

Brent crude was at $54.66 a barrel by 2.30am GMT, up 21c, or nearly 0.4%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 32c, or 0.6%, at $50.43 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are down by more than 20% from this year’s peak on January 6.

“The rebound of crude oil prices reflects improved trading sentiment (across the Asia-Pacific region), as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak alleviated somewhat,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets. The Asian equity market also recovered from yesterday’s losses.”

She said recovery was helped by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies considering further supply cuts amid concerns that the virus will dampen the outlook for global energy demand.

Three Opec+ sources and an industry source familiar with discussions said on Monday Opec and its allies including Russia, known as Opec+, were considering cutting their oil output by a further 500,000 barrels a day due to the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus.

“Some half-a-million barrels cut is expected but we won't rule out an even deeper cut should the situation worsen,” said Yang. “This expectation boosted oil trading today.”

Reuters