Rand lingers at 2020 low as coronavirus fears persist

After breaking through R15 against the dollar for the first time in 2020, the rand remained muted on Monday morning while the rising coronavirus death toll weighed on market sentiment.

The local currency has been the second-worst performing emerging-market currency over the past five days, down 2.17% behind the South Korean won at 2.20%, according to Bloomberg data.

The rand had weakened to as much as R15.02/$ earlier on Monday after breaking through R15/$ on Friday for the first time since November. The rapid spread of the coronavirus, which had claimed more than 360 lives by Monday, has weighed on riskier assets as fear mounts that the outbreak may damage the global economy.

News that Eskom will continue with load-shedding until Thursday added to the rand’s woes on Monday. Rolling blackouts, which resumed last week, are seen as a threat to domestic economic growth.

“Today marks the start of a critical month for the rand in the run-up to the February budget, and its safe to say that the local currency has got off to a particularly poor start as both domestic and international factors weigh,” Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis said.

At 11.04am, the rand was little changed at R14,9585/$ while it had firmed 0.24% to R16.5539/€ and 0.49% to R19.6174/£. The euro had weakened 0.26% to $1.1066.

Gold was down 0.85% to $1,576.24/oz and platinum 1.41% to $952.84. Brent crude lost 0.56% to $56.32 a barrel.

