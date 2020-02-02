More turbulence in store after rand breaks through R15/$
Currency falls ahead of a decisive month and as coronavirus fear plays havoc with markets worldwide
02 February 2020 - 20:52
More turbulence may be in store for the rand as it starts a decisive month on a weak footing after its biggest monthly drop since the Argentinian and Turkish currency crises of 2018.
SA’s currency broke through R15/$ for the first time in 2020 on Friday as concern about the spread of the coronavirus played havoc with markets across the world amid fear that it could lead to a global pandemic. The JSE had its worst weekly drop since November as US stocks erased their 2020 gains.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.