More turbulence in store after rand breaks through R15/$

Currency falls ahead of a decisive month and as coronavirus fear plays havoc with markets worldwide

More turbulence may be in store for the rand as it starts a decisive month on a weak footing after its biggest monthly drop since the Argentinian and Turkish currency crises of 2018.

SA’s currency broke through R15/$ for the first time in 2020 on Friday as concern about the spread of the coronavirus played havoc with markets across the world amid fear that it could lead to a global pandemic. The JSE had its worst weekly drop since November as US stocks erased their 2020 gains.