Market data — January 31 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Country is split between those who view a break with Europe as liberation and those who see it as betrayal
Trading partner pledges support but calls for reflection on expropriation without compensation
The DA may not have the numbers to elect his successor
The company is considering the issue of new shares and sale of assets to reduce debt
Important revenue sources underperform while spending grows, suggesting the state is not managing to control its costs, say economists
New model line to replace Corolla at Prospecton plant, and 1,500 jobs to be created
PBOC to supply money on Monday to ensure liquidity and stability when financial markets re-open following the Lunar New Year holiday
Fiji win first World Sevens Series title in Sydney
In Pictures: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash, while SA mourns the passing of world renowned documentary photographer Santu Mofokeng; the coronavirus is declared a global emergency ...
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.