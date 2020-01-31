Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Massmart and Remgro

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

31 January 2020 - 11:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Massmart Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Massmart ... obviously it has gone through a lot of issues over the past few years, but I think there is lots of optionality in the business, self-help type of story.”

Körner said: “I’m going cowardly, I’m going to go with Remgro because I think what you’ve probably got is downside protection.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Massmart warns of almost R1.4bn loss as SA consumers struggle

The owner of Game and Makro says consumers are cutting back on higher-margin goods
Companies
1 day ago

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital widens

A prominent black shareholder and R1bn in the bank —what’s not to like about African Rainbow Capital’s Forbes foray?
Money & Investing
1 day ago

No pep in consumers’ step as Pepkor takes a knock

Pepkor’s trading performance weakens in fourth quarter, and Massmart plans to close Dion Wired stores
Companies
4 days ago

Rethinking Rupert’s Reinet

A structural shift away from tobacco could mean the recent stonking share rally is far from over
Money & Investing
1 day ago

And now for the takeovers

The JSE’s shrunken share prices aren’t all bad news: they could herald a buyout boom this year
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

It may seem that the JSE came out just about ahead last year, but that’s not a true reflection of what happened. Rather, as SA Inc stocks melted ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.