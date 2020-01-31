WATCH: Stock picks — Massmart and Remgro

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Massmart Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Massmart ... obviously it has gone through a lot of issues over the past few years, but I think there is lots of optionality in the business, self-help type of story.”

Körner said: “I’m going cowardly, I’m going to go with Remgro because I think what you’ve probably got is downside protection.”