Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Massmart and Remgro
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV
31 January 2020 - 11:35
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Massmart Holdings as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro.
Duys said: “I’m going to go for Massmart ... obviously it has gone through a lot of issues over the past few years, but I think there is lots of optionality in the business, self-help type of story.”
Körner said: “I’m going cowardly, I’m going to go with Remgro because I think what you’ve probably got is downside protection.”
Or listen to the full audio: