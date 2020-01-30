Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What the Fed is likely to do in 2020

Tsikaro Mapena from Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about global monetary policy

30 January 2020 - 11:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BLUEBAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUEBAY

The US Federal Reserve was in focus on Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to keep rates steady, but there   and while the expectation is that interest rates in the US will be held steady, there may be plans to slow its asset purchases.

Business Day TV spoke to Tsikaro Mapena from Nedbank CIB about the direction global monetary policy is likely to take in 2020.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

JSE recovers as focus shifts to Fed decision

The local bourse rose alongside most global markets after being battered this week due to the concern about the coronavirus in China
Markets
1 day ago

JSE could recover a little on Wednesday ahead of Fed announcement

Asian markets are mixed, but hints of recovery from coronavirus fears have appeared on global markets
Markets
1 day ago

Virus fears fail to move gold

Investors pause for US Federal Reserve interest rate announcement
Markets
1 day ago

Gold spikes on fears over economic harm from coronavirus

‘Mostly panic’ sets off equities sell-off and investors scrambling for safe havens
Markets
23 hours ago

Gold slightly down but held firm by virus volatility

Palladium jumped 1.1%, silver fell 0.7% while platinum rose 0.1%
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.