WATCH: What the Fed is likely to do in 2020
Tsikaro Mapena from Nedbank CIB talks to Business Day TV about global monetary policy
30 January 2020 - 11:05
The US Federal Reserve was in focus on Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to keep rates steady, but there and while the expectation is that interest rates in the US will be held steady, there may be plans to slow its asset purchases.
Business Day TV spoke to Tsikaro Mapena from Nedbank CIB about the direction global monetary policy is likely to take in 2020.
