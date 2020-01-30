Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Famous Brands and Airbus

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

30 January 2020 - 12:35 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Famous Brands as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus.

McCurrie said: “I choose Famous Brands, hopefully the SA consumer picks up a little bit, you know the pizzas are not doing well at all throughout the whole country. It’s a tough market.”

Shapiro said: “Airbus has got an order book that’s going to go on and on and on and they’ve just paid this fine now as there were accusations of bribery.”

