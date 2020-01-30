Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Famous Brands and Airbus
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
30 January 2020 - 12:35
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Famous Brands as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Airbus.
McCurrie said: “I choose Famous Brands, hopefully the SA consumer picks up a little bit, you know the pizzas are not doing well at all throughout the whole country. It’s a tough market.”
Shapiro said: “Airbus has got an order book that’s going to go on and on and on and they’ve just paid this fine now as there were accusations of bribery.”
Or listen to the full audio: