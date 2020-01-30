Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye Gold

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

30 January 2020 - 12:32 Business Day TV
A sign board is seen near Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, in April 2016. Picture: REUTERS
A sign board is seen near Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, in April 2016. Picture: REUTERS

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Sibanye Gold as her stock pick of the day.

“With the uncertainty, I’d rather just stick with Sibanya. I know there’s been a lot of running in terms of the PGMs [platinum group metals] but this coronavirus introduced a new uncertainty in the market.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

