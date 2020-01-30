Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye Gold
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Sibanye Gold as her stock pick of the day.
“With the uncertainty, I’d rather just stick with Sibanya. I know there’s been a lot of running in terms of the PGMs [platinum group metals] but this coronavirus introduced a new uncertainty in the market.”
Or listen to the full audio: