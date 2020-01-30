Market data — January 30 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane are making promises that have been made before, so why would anyone vote for them?
Research on DNA is a rare study of an African population, which is more useful as they have greater genetic diversity
The former Johannesburg mayor’s vision will be popular with a wide range of people
New model line to replace Corolla at Prospecton plant, and 1,500 jobs to be created
Concerns are rising the government will come nowhere near its target of slashing its wage bill
WHO declaration steps up international response
Serbian hails injured Roger Federer as he heads to eighth Australian Open final
The Swatch Cheese! Squeak Squeak! brings a smile to our dials at the start of a new year already in crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.