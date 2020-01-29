WATCH: Stock picks — Meituan Dianping and Reinet

Markets

Stock picks — Meituan Dianping and Reinet

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

29 January 2020 - 11:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / OLEGDUDKO

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Meituan Dianping as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet

Verster said: “An offshore share again, this time one listed in Hong Kong. It’s called Meituan Dianping ... and it’s basically the Uber Eats of China.

Williams said: “I’m going for Reinet, the exciting thing with them is that Pens Corp, which is the insurance business in the UK, is becoming up to 50% of the NAV [net asset value].”

