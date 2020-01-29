WATCH: Stock picks — Meituan Dianping and Reinet

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Meituan Dianping as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet

Verster said: “An offshore share again, this time one listed in Hong Kong. It’s called Meituan Dianping ... and it’s basically the Uber Eats of China.

Williams said: “I’m going for Reinet, the exciting thing with them is that Pens Corp, which is the insurance business in the UK, is becoming up to 50% of the NAV [net asset value].”