Markets

Rand near one-month low to the dollar as virus jitters persist

The threat that the coronavirus outbreak will worsen is hogging the spotlight, with the local currency near a one-month low against the dollar

29 January 2020 - 12:33 Lindiwe Tsobo
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand, which has been the second-worst performing emerging-market currency over the past month, was slightly weaker on Wednesday, with investors still focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

So far this week, the local currency has hit a low of R14.71/$, its weakest in a month, with emerging markets under pressure from the concern that the viral outbreak will worsen, resulting in further human and economic damage.

At 12.15am, the rand had weakened 0.23% to R14.5818/$ and 0.12% to R18.9785/£, while it was flat at R16.0436/€. The euro had fallen 0.18% to $1.1002. The rand has lost 4.12% against the dollar so far in 2020.

The R2030 government bond was little changed at 9.07%.

Local events are in the back seat, though there was news on Tuesday that the Development Bank of SA had agreed to loan cash-strapped SAA R3.5bn to keep the airline aloft.

Key risk events are putting a damper on investor interest, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana.

“There’s seldom a day that SOEs [state-owned enterprises] aren’t in the news, heightening uncertainty over the outcomes of the budget and Moody’s review,” she said.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

JSE recovers as focus shifts to Fed decision

The local bourse rose alongside most global markets after being battered this week due to the concern about the coronavirus in China
Markets
2 hours ago

Virus fears fail to move gold

Investors pause for US Federal Reserve interest rate announcement
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE could recover a little on Wednesday ahead of Fed announcement

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.