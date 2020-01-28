Markets

Rand enters fourth day of losses as virus sparks risk-off trade

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has topped 100, with the first death in Beijing recorded on Tuesday

28 January 2020 - 11:27 Odwa Mjo
File Picture: REUTERS
The rand extended losses against the dollar for the fourth day on Tuesday morning amid the global risk-off environment persisted as the coronavirus wreaks havoc in China.

Investors have shied away from riskier assets due to the concern about the effect the virus could have on the global economy, with the rand weakening to a six-week low on Monday. The death toll from the outbreak has now reached 106, with the first death in Beijing recorded on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

At 10.49am, the rand had weakened 0.19% to R14.6303/$ after ending the previous session at R14.60. It had weakened 0.16% to R16.1202/€ while it was 0.17% stronger at R19.0357/£. The euro was flat at $1.1018. 

“The focus is likely to remain on developments abroad and the rand could once again be subject to some disproportional selling pressure as risk appetite has yet to show signs of recovering,” said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico Du Plessis.

The R2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising two basis points to 9.075%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

Gold was flat at $1, 580.55/oz while platinum lost 0.25% to $987.81. Brent crude was up 0.14% to $58.98 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Gold steadies as virus worries offset firmer dollar

Bullion prices are little changed after upward spurt on Monday
4 hours ago

Stocks tumble as virus toll climbs

Coronavirus outbreak is an 'unexpected risk factor' for markets, analysts say
4 hours ago

Rand and SA assets caught in coronavirus crossfire

JSE could weaken on Tuesday as virus death toll rises

