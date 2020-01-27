Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 January 2020 - 09:18
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick and what I’ve done over the course of the past couple months is ... offshore. I think with the rand being a bit stronger, given the carry trade that’s happened, I think I would look to externalise on my rand, maybe, hopefully it goes below the R14 figure.”
Or listen to the full audio: