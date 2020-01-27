Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 January 2020 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept
Picture: 123RF/iqoncept

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick and what I’ve done over the course of the past couple months is ... offshore. I think with the rand being a bit stronger, given the carry trade that’s happened, I think I would look to externalise on my rand, maybe, hopefully it goes below the R14 figure.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

