Rand and SA assets caught in coronavirus crossfire
Local currency is the second-biggest loser among 24 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg
27 January 2020 - 23:41
The rand dropped to a more than six-week low against the dollar and breached R19/£ for the first time in more than a month on Monday, on concern that the spread of the deadly coronavirus from China will harm the global economy.
The JSE had its biggest drop in eight months, with Naspers, whose most valuable holding is Chinese technology firm Tencent, among the biggest losers.
