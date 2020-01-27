Markets Rand and SA assets caught in coronavirus crossfire Local currency is the second-biggest loser among 24 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg BL PREMIUM

The rand dropped to a more than six-week low against the dollar and breached R19/£ for the first time in more than a month on Monday, on concern that the spread of the deadly coronavirus from China will harm the global economy.

The JSE had its biggest drop in eight months, with Naspers, whose most valuable holding is Chinese technology firm Tencent, among the biggest losers.