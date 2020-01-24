Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and AGNC Investment

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV

24 January 2020 - 11:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Shoprite as her stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AGNC Investment.

Kruger said: “I’m going for Shoprite, we saw the numbers coming out on their sales side and it looked good, they actually did pretty well from promotions when it was Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and they got that part right.”

Combrinck said: “My pick is AGNC Investment Corporation listed on Nasdaq. It’s what you call an mReit — a mortgage Reit [real estate investment trust], but it is different from other mortgage Reits as they only buy mortgage Reits in the government-guaranteed sector, so there’s basically no credit risk in the mortgages that they buy.”

