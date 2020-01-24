Japan stocks erase gains as coronavirus fears offset tech earnings hopes

Tokyo — Japanese shares gave up early gains on Friday to trade little changed as fears over a rising death toll from the new coronavirus in China outweighed hopes of an improvement in earnings of technology companies.

By 1.59am GMT, the Nikkei index edged down 0.01% to 23,792.01, heading for a 1% weekly drop.

The markets started on a positive note as information technology and industrial equipment stocks rose after better-than-expected sales and profit forecasts from US chipmaker Intel Corporation.

But investors turned cautious after China said the death count rose to 25 from the coronavirus, with 830 confirmed cases as of Thursday and as Chinese authorities placed two cities on lockdown to contain the virus.

Investors are worried the virus will continue to spread as millions of Chinese travel during the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday starting on Friday.

Reports of more infections and deaths could dent travel and tourism spending, which could hit earnings of airline and consumer goods companies, while benefiting health-care goods and drugmakers.

On the Nikkei index, 103 stocks advanced against 115 decliners.

The biggest percentage loser was the non-ferrous metal producer Toho Zinc, down 2.6%, followed by semiconductor testing equipment maker Advantest and Isuzu Motors, which fell 2.48% and 2.42%, respectively.

The top gainer was shipping company Yamato Holdings, up 2.66%, followed by shipbuilder Mitsui E&S Holdings, which gained 2.52% and Nissan Chemical Corporation, up 2.17%.

The broader Topix index fell 0.2% to 1,726.71. For the week, the Topix fell 0.4%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.41-billion, compared with the average of 1.1- billion in the past 30 days.

Reuters