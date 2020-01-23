Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — NextEra Energy and Sasol

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

23 January 2020 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Sasol.

Shapiro said: “Green energy has become a big subject and the one producer that we found that is still making profits in green energy is in Florida. It’s a company called NextEra Energy, they do windmills and renewable energy.”

McCurrie said: “Sasol is my stock pick and this is trough earnings, and Sasol is sitting on single-digit PEs [price-earnings ratio] on trough earnings. I mean the cash flow and the earnings in Sasol in two years’ time will be approaching R50-R60.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

US solar industry set for showdown over Trump’s tariffs

The US Solar Energy Industries Association says the unwanted tariffs have caused more economic harm than benefit
World
1 month ago

SA must fully embrace renewables but job losses and financial viability are obstacles

Efficiency of collection, solar storage, innovative electric motor design and rapid installation of financially low-risk tech will enable cost ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas and threatens Florida

The ‘monster’ storm will cost the Bahamas $25bn in insurance costs and could leave the islands devastated for years
World
4 months ago

Sasol counts cost of Lake Charles blast

The fire damage is a setback to the chemicals company’s mega-project in Louisiana
Companies
2 days ago

Sasol starts 2020 with a bang and a cracker

After an explosion at its US Lake Charles Chemicals Complex, things can only get better
Companies
6 days ago

Sasol confirms large explosion at Lake Charles project in US

The incident occurred at the company’s LDPE unit at its troubled Louisiana project, sending Sasol’s share price down
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.