WATCH: Stock picks — NextEra Energy and Sasol

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Sasol.

Shapiro said: “Green energy has become a big subject and the one producer that we found that is still making profits in green energy is in Florida. It’s a company called NextEra Energy, they do windmills and renewable energy.”

McCurrie said: “Sasol is my stock pick and this is trough earnings, and Sasol is sitting on single-digit PEs [price-earnings ratio] on trough earnings. I mean the cash flow and the earnings in Sasol in two years’ time will be approaching R50-R60.”