Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — US tech stocks
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 January 2020 - 11:26
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US tech stocks as his stock pick of the day.
“I think it is difficult in SA to find a stock pick right now, especially with the budget coming and the possible downgrade. So we’re still looking offshore at the moment, we still think US tech is a place where you can find growth.”
Or listen to the full audio: