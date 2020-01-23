Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — US tech stocks

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 January 2020 - 11:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF / SOLARSEVEN

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose US tech stocks as his stock pick of the day.

“I think it is difficult in SA to find a stock pick right now, especially with the budget coming and the possible downgrade. So we’re still looking offshore at the moment, we still think US tech is a place where you can find growth.”

Or listen to the full audio:

