Market data — January 23 2020

The Anglo stable of companies released updates on the day, highlighting production losses caused by Eskom’s load-shedding
If the president took a scalpel to the public sector the consequences would be devastating
Drugmaker to shed up to 219 posts as it aims to reduce costs by R400m
The suspension of former DA Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama and Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe ‘smacks of political harassment’, says the DA
The world’s second-largest platinum miner was forced to stop operations during load-shedding
The WEF gets SA representation, but not from the president, who was home for the ANC’s NEC
The aviation industry could face a damaging backlash from the public and regulators if its fails to step up efforts to slash carbon emissions
The world is now the closest it has ever been to destruction, say scientists
Captain says Proteas' first batsmen have not performed as well as they should in order to beat England
The “Sewelo” diamond discovered in Botswana is the size of a tennis ball
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.