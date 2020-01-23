Market data — January 22 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Authors of Why Nations Fail argue that entrenched interests are always the barrier to greater growth and prosperity
Former chair Zola Tsotsi tells how appointment of Steve Lennon was approved and then mysteriously stopped
The suspension of former DA Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama and current Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe ‘smacks of political harassment’, says the DA
Blue Label Telecoms expects headline earnings per share to rise at least 20% due to impairments
Only 14% of CEOs in SA are ‘very confident’ about their revenue prospects in the coming 12 months, compared to 27% globally
The aviation industry could face a damaging backlash from the public and regulators if its fails to step up efforts to slash carbon emissions
Angolan authorities froze Dos Santos’s assets there in December due to her alleged fraudulent financial schemes to build her business empire
Kiwis will be hoping to put their Test humiliation in Australia behind them
The “Sewelo” diamond discovered in Botswana is the size of a tennis ball
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.