Markets

JSE follows weaker Asian markets amid worry about virus

Traders are focused on a coronavirus outbreak in China, which has put pressure on global markets this week

23 January 2020 - 12:03 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE slipped on Thursday morning, tracking weaker global markets, as investors remain nervous about the potential economic effects of a coronavirus outbreak in China.

The death toll from the outbreak has increased to 17, while more than 500 people are infected, mostly in mainland China.

Investors remained anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year. Chinese authorities have begun quarantine measures in Wuhan city, which is the epicentre of the virus.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 2.75% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.52%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 0.23% and Germany’s DAX 30 0.62%.

“With Chinese New Year starting tomorrow, bringing in the year of the rat, Asia clearly smells one with regional markets ignoring a positive overnight session on Wall Street and marking equities sharply lower today,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

“The coronavirus outbreak in China is obviously the culprit. The fallout of SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome] in 2003 remains at the top of Asian investors’ minds,” Halley said.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency committee is expected to meet in Geneva to assess the global risks posed by the virus and decide if it should be declared an international public health emergency, as happened with swine flu and Ebola.

At 12.24pm, the JSE all share was down 0.81% to 57,448 points and the top 40 was 0.97% lower. Platinum miners were down 0.25%, while gold miners were little changed. Banks were up 0.42% and financials 0.35%.

Gold was down 0.26% to $1,554.79/oz and platinum 1.31% to $1,005.74/oz. Brent crude was down 0.29% to $62.52 a barrel.

Anglo American Platinum was down 1.35% to R1,230, having said earlier that Eskom-related blackouts during 2019 cost it more than R742m in lost production.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock picks — NextEra Energy and Sasol

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand firms as market eyes China’s attempts to contain virus

The local currency rallied for a third day after closing at its best level in six weeks on Wednesday
Markets
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold dips as market awaits European Central Bank decision

Markets

China virus dents oil prices amid worries about falling fuel demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.