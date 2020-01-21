Markets

JSE likely to fall after Hong Kong’s downgrade

21 January 2020 - 07:20 karl gernetzky
Hang Seng. Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP
Hang Seng. Picture: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

The JSE could track much weaker Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with stocks in Hong Kong under pressure after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the city’s credit rating.

Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong’s credit rating one notch to Aa3 from Aa2 on Monday and changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying institutions and governance in the city may be weaker than previously thought, Reuters reported.

At 6am SA time the Hang Seng was down almost 2%, while Shanghai’s Composite had lost 1%. Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, was down 2.37%.

The IMF has trimmed its 2020 global growth forecast to 3.3% from 3.4% previously,

Importantly though, growth is still forecast to be stronger than the 2.9% recorded in 2019 with risks less skewed to the downside given preliminary signs the slump in manufacturing and global trade is starting to bottom, said National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland in a note.

A weaker rand and higher commodity prices could boost the JSE’s precious metal miners on Tuesday, with platinum miners having already added 4.21% so far in 2020, amid surging palladium prices.

Gold was up 0.38% to $1556.38/oz while platinum was up 0.24% to $1,021.39. Brent crude was down 0.55% to $64.67 a barrel.

The rand was 0.17% weaker at R14.52/$.

There is little scheduled in terms of corporate releases on Tuesday, while some attention will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s leading indicator for November later.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Palladium hits a ‘sweet spot’ as its record-breaking rally continues

Increased demand due to strong car sales and constrained mine supply have helped boost the metal’s price
Companies
13 hours ago

Analysts are ‘overly negative’ on 2020 earnings, says JPMorgan

Profit upgrades could again coincide with equity gains, says JPMorgan
Companies
14 hours ago

Glencore warns of up to 665 job losses at Rustenburg Smelter

Glencore and Merafe Resources are to start retrenchment talks with labour, citing unreliable and expensive electricity supply
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand hits six-week low as investors ponder SA’s growth prospects

Markets

Market data — January 20 2020

Markets

Palladium hits a ‘sweet spot’ as its record-breaking rally continues

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.