Market data — January 17 2020

The IMF cut SA's growth forecast for 2020 from 1.1% in to 0.8% on Monday citing structural constraints and the country's deteriorating public finances
Captain has chosen to stay aboard the sinking Proteas ship in the hope he can help to right it
The airline says its contract with global logistics firm Ziegler was irregularly concluded
Both the UDM's Bantu Holomisa and DA federal council chair Helen Zille have confirmed talks
Profit upgrades could again coincide with equity gains, says JPMorgan
It expects SA to now grow at 0.8% in 2020, noting structural constraints and deteriorating public finances, that are ‘holding back business confidence and private investment’
‘Let’s keep our fingers crossed,’ the finance minister told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum
Country sets target of 30% reduction of plastic waste in a move that will force the food and e-commerce industries to makes changes
Loss to Cape Town City a blow, but coach is confident his team can haul in the league leaders
Getting top athletes to eat healthily is as hard as getting your children to do so
