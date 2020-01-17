Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — ARI and Heineken

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investment and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth talk to Business Day TV

17 January 2020 - 11:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investment chose ARI as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Heineken.

Du Toit said: “So, I’m going for African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), Patrice Motsepe’s business. Largely because they own two platinum and palladium mines in SA, which I think has been largely overlooked by the market.”

Reeders said: “Considering that we’ve had a nice run in our local market mainly led by the platinum counters and we’ve also had quite a run in overseas markets, specifically in the Americas, I’m going a little bit more defensive with Heineken.”

