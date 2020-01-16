News Leader
WATCH: The stocks to watch in 2020
Canon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talks to Business Day TV about the locally listed stocks to watch this year
16 January 2020 - 09:04
We might have entered a new decade but ghosts of the past still haunt locally listed stocks in the form of tepid growth, policy uncertainty and Eskom blackouts.
Despite these tough conditions, however, there still seem to be some bright spots in the local market.
Canon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville joined Business Day TV to talk about his three stock picks for 2020.