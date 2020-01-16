Markets

WATCH: The stocks to watch in 2020

Canon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville talks to Business Day TV about the locally listed stocks to watch this year

16 January 2020 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
We might have entered a new decade but ghosts of the past still haunt locally listed stocks in the form of tepid growth, policy uncertainty and Eskom blackouts.

Despite these tough conditions, however, there still seem to be some bright spots in the local market.

Canon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville joined Business Day TV to talk about his three stock picks for 2020.

